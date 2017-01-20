Coffee Middle Swimmers Close Season with Strong Regional Performance

For the middle school swimmers, the highlight of a highlight filled day on Saturday was the performance of Kennedy Norman-Young who cut 0.6 seconds off her qualifying time in the 50 Yard freestyle preliminaries to advance Saturday night’s finals. Norman-Young shot through the water in 29.07 seconds for a new personal best. In the finals, Kennedy set a new personal best with a time of 28.84 to claim 14th place overall out of 240 swimmers. Emily Williams also set a new personal best in the 100 yard free in the preliminaries as she clipped 1.6 seconds off her previous personal best finishing at 32.69. Also in the 100 yard freestyle, Amber Ingleburger finished the race at 34.00 seconds while Aly Hutchings posted a time of 39.8. In the 100 Yard freestyle, Ingleburger captured a 72nd place finish with a time of 1:17.74 out of 133 swimmers. The quartet of Norman-Young, Hutchings, Williams and Ingleburger captured a 38th place finish in the 200 yard free relay with a time of 2:38.09.
Norman-Young also captured a 30th place finish in the 100 yard backstroke as she bested her qualifying time by 2.6 seconds to finish at 1:18.85. Emily Williams bested her personal best by 4.5 seconds in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:38.63 to grab a 56th place finish.
Red Raider swimmer Will Tobitt shaved .54 seconds off his personal best in the 50 yard freestyle as he captured 26th place with a time of 27.89. Tobitt barely missed the finals in the 100 yard free as he finished in 22nd place with a time on 1:02.79. To see full results for the middle school meet, you can check out the results online at: http://results.teamunify.com/senac/NAC/