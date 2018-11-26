Coffee Middle Stops the Bite of the Gators
On Monday night Coffee County Middle School basketball teams hosted North Franklin County.
The Lady Raiders held a one-point lead at the end of three quarters, 24-23. Coffee Middle battled the Gators to the final horn and pulled off an exciting 30-29 Lady Raider win.
Coffee Middle was led by the outstanding play of Alivia Reel, who finished with 15 points and Chloe Gannon played strong for the Lady Raiders, adding 7 points.
In the boy’s game, the Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 lead over North Franklin after the 1st quarter and increased the advantage to 20 points (27-7) at halftime. Coffee Middle cruised in the 2nd half to pick up the 43-24 win over the Gators. Jacob Holder and Hayden Garr led a balanced attack for the Raiders with 11 points each followed by Ethan Hargrove with 10.
The two Coffee County Middle School basketball teams travel to Tullahoma to take on West Middle on Thursday night beginning at 6pm.