Coffee Middle Basketball Splits with Cannon County

Stepping out of conference on Thursday night, the Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. The Lady Raiders roared to a 33 to 22 win. The Red Raiders were unable to complete the sweep with a 42 to 31 loss.
The Lady Raiders needed a big second half to break open a 1 point game at the half. The Lady Raiders defense held the Lionettes to single digits in scoring in all 4 quarters in the win. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Alyssa McClanahan added 7 points and Marley Perry finished with 5.
The Red Raiders came out flat on the night as they fell behind 20 to 10 at the half. Coffee County out scored Cannon County 13 to 8 in the 4th quarter but it was not enough to get the road win. The Raiders were led in scoring by Hayden Garr who had 9 points. Connor Shemwell finished with 8 points and Phinehas Rollman added 5 points.
Coffee Middle will close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.