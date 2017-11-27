Coffee Middle Splits Conference Doubleheader with North

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams returned to conference play on Monday night in Decherd as they took on North Franklin. In a pair of hard fought games, Coffee County came home with a conference spilt. The Lady Raiders battled to a hard fought 32 to 29 win while the Red Raiders dropped a 45 to 21 decision.
Despite racing out to an 8 to 0 lead, the Lady Raiders had to fight to the final possession for the 3 point win. North had a 3 point shot with 5 seconds to play that would not fall as Coffee County improved to 8 and 1 on the year. Alyssa McClanahan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Marley Perry added 10 points and Alivia Reel chipped in 4 points.
The Red Raiders were outscored 24 to 10 in the second half as they fell to the Gators. With Coffee trailing by 10 at the half, North held Coffee Middle to 4 points in the 3rd quarter. Coffee Middle was led in scoring by Connor Shemwell who had 8 points. Hayden Garr added 6 points and Phineas Rollman added 3.
Coffee Middle returns home on Thursday when they welcome West Tullahoma to the CCMS Gym. The girl’s game will get underway at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/