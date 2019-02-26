Coffee Middle Softball Opens Season with Huge Win over White County

In the inaugural broadcast of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series, the Coffee County Middle School softball team opened the regular season at home on Tuesday. Taking on conference rival White County, the Lady Raiders jumped on White County in the first inning with 6 runs to coast to the win. Coffee County won the mercy-rule game by a final score of 14 to 1.
The Lady Raiders got 4 walks and 3 hits in the bottom of the first highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Savannah Cooper that plated 3 runs. Coffee County added 4 runs in the 2nd and 4 more in the 3rd to end the game by the 10 run Mercy Rule game after 3 ½ innings.
Kaitlyn Davis had a pair of singles and reached on a walk at the plate and pitched a 3 hitter allowing only 1 unearned run. Cooper ended up with 2 hits and reached on an error. Alivia Reel finished with a single and a triple and Chesnie Cox added a pair of singles.
The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Wednesday for the 2nd game in the season series with White County. Wednesday’s game is a make-up of Monday’s rain-out in Sparta. First pitch is set for 4:00 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.WMSRradio.com/downloads