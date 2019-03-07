Coffee Middle Softball Edges Warren County on Thursday

Coffee County Middle School softball team opened their conference series with Warren County on Thursday night in McMinnville. With the Lady Raiders, looking to capture their 7th win on the season, Coffee Middle got a sterling performance from Lady Raider pitcher Katelyn Davis in a 1 to 0 win over the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Raiders banged out 6 hits on the game led by Chloe Gannon who had a single and a double. Aleayia Barnes added a pair of singles and Madison Pruitt ripped a triple for the Lady Raiders. Davis pitched a complete game allowing just one hit and striking out 2.
The Lady Raiders return home on Friday night to take on Warren County in the 2nd game of the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Coffee County Middle School.