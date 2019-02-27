Coffee Middle Softball Doubles Up White County

The Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Sparta on Wednesday afternoon for a conference tilt with White County. The Lady Raiders once again jumped out to an early lead and powered to a conference sweep over the Warriorettes. Coffee County won by a final score of 6 to 3.
A pair of walks ahead of a Kaitlyn Davis single staked the Lady Raiders to a lead with no one out in the top of the 1st inning. Davis’ courtesy runner came around to score as the Lady Raiders took a 3 to 0 lead after one half inning. Coffee County added 2 runs in the 3rd and an insurance run in the 5th. Davis went the distance in the circle as she scattered 6 hits to get the win. Chloe Gannon had a pair of singles. Savannah Cooper had a single and a triple and scored once while Alivia Reel added a double with a run scored.
The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Saturday for 4 games in a tournament in Shelbyville. Coffee Middle will take on Rockvale at 10:30; Liberty at noon; Community at 4:30 and Columbia Academy at 6 PM. The tournament will take place at Shelbyville’s Daisye Musgrave Hulan Park.