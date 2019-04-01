Coffee Middle Softball Blanks County Franklin on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School softball team welcomed South Franklin to the CCMS diamond on Monday. The Lady Raiders were able to overcome 5 South base runners in the 1st innings to grab their 13th win of the year. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 13 to 0.
South opened the game strong loading the bases in the 2rd inning before Coffee Middle could get out of the inning. Leading 1 to 0 going to the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Lady Raiders erupted for 6 runs in the 2nd and put the game out of reach with 6 more in the 3rd. Madison Pruitt led the Lady Raiders in hitting as she had a double and a single and 4 RBI. Channa Gannon had a pair of singles and also got the win in the circle. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 13 and 0 on the year and 8 and 0 in conference play.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Winchester on Tuesday for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.