Coffee Middle Soccer Goes 2 and 1 on Saturday at Red Raider Invitational

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team finished up play on Saturday in the Red Raider Invitational at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Red Raiders captured 2 wins on the day to finish the tournament with a record of 2 and 2.
The Red Raiders opened the day against a powerful Mt. Juliet team. Coffee County fell by a final score of 9 to 0. They bounced back with an impressive 4 to 1 win over DeKalb County as they controlled the time of possession and by dominating play in the midfield. The Raiders got a pair of goals from Javier Rodriquez and single goals from Manny Gonzalez and Breyton Anderson. Coffee County closed out the day with a 4 to 3 win over Prescott South. After trailing 3 to 1, Coffee Middle roared back with goals Gonzalez and Emanuel Portillo to tie the match. Isaiah Campbell got the game winning goal in the final minutes. Rodriquez had the Red Raiders first goal of the game.
The Red Raiders return to the pitch on Tuesday as they travel to Shelbyville to battle Harris. Coffee Middle will put their perfect conference record of 3 and 0 on the line in the crucial conference match. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.