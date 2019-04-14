«

Coffee Middle School Softball Wins at Lincoln County

Kaitlyn Davis of CCMS softball

The Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Lincoln County on Friday for a non-conference game with the Lady Falcons.  The Lady Raiders put 15 runners on base in the 5 inning contest to grab the convincing win.  The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 9 to 2.

The Lady Raiders plated 5 runs in the 2nd inning and never trailed in the game.  The Lady Raiders had 9 hits on the day led by Kaitlyn Davis who had 3 singles.  Davis also got the win in the circle as she scattered 5 hits while striking out 2.  Jalie Davis had a pair of singles and drove in 4 runs.  Aleayia Barnes had a triple with 2 RBI.

The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Monday for a conference match-up with Tullahoma.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.