Coffee Middle School Soccer Rallies for Conference Win at South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hit the road on Thursday for a conference match with South Franklin. Looking to get their first conference win of the year, the Raiders fell in an early hole. Coffee Middle rallied in the 2nd half to grab the 3 to 2 win.
Trailing 2 to 0 at the half, the Red Raiders rallied for 3 unanswered goals in the second half to get their first conference win of the year. Javier Rodriquez got the Raiders on the board with a goal early in the 2nd half. Rodriquez finished with a pair of goals, including the game winner for Coffee County. Rueben Alvarez notched the other tally for the Raiders.
The Red Raiders return home on Monday when they play host to Harris. That match is set to get underway at 5:15 at CCMS.