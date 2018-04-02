Coffee Middle School Gets Double No-Hitter at South

After a 17 day layoff, the Coffee County Middle School softball traveled to Winchester on Monday for a doubleheader with South. Facing the Lady Trojans in a pair of conference games, Coffee Middle came away with the easy sweep. The Lady Raiders won by scores of 20 to 0 and 15 to 0.
In the first game, Emily Schuster pitched a 3 inning no-hitter with 7 strikeouts. Coffee Middle scored 9 runs in the 1st inning and 11 more in the 2nd to power to the win. The Lady Raiders banged out 15 hits.
In the second game, Katie Crosslin pitched a 3 inning perfect game with 7 strikeouts. The Lady Raiders banged out 15 hits in the second game as well.
Coffee Middle is back at home on Tuesday as they play host to North Franklin in a game that that was rained out on March 20th. First pitch will be at 5 PM.