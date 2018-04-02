«

Coffee Middle School Gets Double No-Hitter at South

Emily Schuster of CCMS softball

After a 17 day layoff, the Coffee County Middle School softball traveled to Winchester on Monday for a doubleheader with South.  Facing the Lady Trojans in a pair of conference games, Coffee Middle came away with the easy sweep.  The Lady Raiders won by scores of 20 to 0 and 15 to 0.

In the first game, Emily Schuster pitched a 3 inning no-hitter with 7 strikeouts.  Coffee Middle scored 9 runs in the 1st inning and 11 more in the 2nd to power to the win.  The Lady Raiders banged out 15 hits.

In the second game, Katie Crosslin pitched a 3 inning perfect game with 7 strikeouts.  The Lady Raiders banged out 15 hits in the second game as well.

Coffee Middle is back at home on Tuesday as they play host to North Franklin in a game that that was rained out on March 20th.  First pitch will be at 5 PM.