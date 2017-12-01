Coffee Middle Loses Home Doubleheader to West

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams kicked off the 2nd half of the regular season on Thursday night at home. The Raiders and Lady Raiders welcomed West Tullahoma to the CCMS gym for the conference doubleheader. The Lady Raiders were clipped in overtime 37 to 31 while the Red Raiders fell by a final score of 40 to 35.
With Coffee County leaded to the 4th quarter leading 16 to 13, the Lady Raiders and Lady Bobcats exploded for 25 points in the period to knot the game at 27 following regulation. In the overtime period, West got a huge 3 pointer and nailed enough of their free throws to hand Coffee County their first conference loss of the season. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Marley Perry who had 17 points. Kiya Ferrell added 6 points.
The Red Raiders were 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter, but that was not enough to take down the tenacious Bobcats. Connor Shemwell led the Red Raiders in scoring with 14 points. Aiden Abellana added 9 points and Dayne Crosslin finished with 5.
Coffee Middle is back in action on Monday when they host South Franklin. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.