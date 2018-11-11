Coffee Middle Girls’ Basketball Grabs 3rd Place Finish at Rockvale

Leading by 7 at the half, the Lady Raiders shut down the Lady Cougars in second half to power to the win. Coffee Middle outscored Christiana 21 to 4 in the 2nd half to coast to the win. Eight different Lady Raiders scored in the win. Maggie Crouch, Nikki Graham and Alivia Reel tied for the scoring lead as each scored 7. Holli Hancock adds 6 points and Olivia Vinson chips in 5 in the win. After the game, Reel was named to the All-Tournament team.
Coffee County is back in action on Monday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.