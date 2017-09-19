Coffee Middle Football Captures Win over Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School football team hosted Warren County on Tuesday night in their final home game of the year. Playing their best football of the year, the Red Raiders roared back from a halftime deficit to beat the Pioneers 22 to 12.
Trailing 12 to 8 at the half, Coffee County rallied for a pair of touchdowns in the second half. The Red Raiders got a touchdown to go up 16 to 12 with 1:30 left in the 3rd quarter before icing the game in the final 2 minutes with their 3rd touchdown of the night. The Raiders got touchdowns from Kelby Walker, Ethan Baker and Connor Shemwell.
The Raiders close out the season next week when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. That game will kick off at 6:30 PM on Tuesday.