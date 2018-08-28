Coffee Middle Football Blanks Harris

The Coffee County Middle School football team traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday night for a conference battle with Harris. After coming close in their first 3 contests, the Red Raiders were looking for a breakthrough performance. Coffee County got that performance on Tuesday from their defense as they shut out Harris 28 to 0.
The Raiders built a 14 to 0 halftime lead and added a pair of insurance touchdowns in the second half. Elijah Clemons scored a pair of touchdowns for Coffee Middle. Jacob Barlow and Travis Martin each added a touchdown. Brendan Sheppard added a pair of 2 point coversions as the Raiders evened their conference record at 1 and 1.
The Red Raiders will hit the road again next Tuesday when they travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin. That game will kick off at 6:30 PM.