Coffee Middle Drops Westwood in Middle School Golf

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School golf teams squared off in a rivalry match on Monday at Willowbrook. Competing head to head in 4 matches scored on the Junior PGA flag scoring system, each team was battled for 3 flags per 9 hole round. At the end of the day, the Raiders dropped the Rockets 9 to 3.
The Raider team of Zach Tidwell and Austin Dockery captured all 3 flags against the Rocket team of Araya Hughes and Marli Miller. The Westwood team of Leah Kate Sullivan and Lyndsey Paschal split their match with the Coffee Middle team of Kolby McCormick, Kira Jarrell and Avery Hill as each team gained 1 ½ flags. The Coffee Middle team of Cadie Prater, Maggie Crouch and Liza Freeze swept all 3 flags from the Rocket team of Danny Hawkins and Evan Eldson. The two teams each split the 3 flags of the 4th match.
Up next for the prep golfers is the beginning of the conference tournament next week. First round pairings, locations and start times will be announced later this week.