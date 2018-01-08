Coffee Middle Basketball Sweeps Cannon County on Monday Night

The Coffee County Middle School Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams welcomed Cannon County to their home floor on Monday night. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raider teams were back in action for the first time since December 14th. Neither team seemed to show any ill effects of the layoff as they each got wins. The Lady Raiders roared to a 32 to 19 win while the Red Raiders battled to a 38 to 33 win.
After a tight first half, the Lady Raiders went to the dressing room leading 18 to 11. Both Cannon County went 11 minutes and 13 seconds without scoring as Coffee Middle built a 32 to 11 lead with 2 minutes left in the game. Marley Perry was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 12 points. Kiya Ferrell added 9 points and Alyssa McClanahan added 6.
The Red Raiders trailed by 2 entering the 4th quarter but outscored the Lions 8 to 1 in the first 5 minutes of the final frame to battle to the win. Aiden Abellana hit a pair of clutch free throws 6 seconds left to ice the win. Dayne Crosslin and Conner Shemwell each finished with 9 points while 6th grader Ethan Hargrove came off the bench for a pair of 4th quarter 3 pointers to finish with 6. Abellana added 5 points including 3 free throws in the final 35 seconds.
Coffee Middle is on the road on Tuesday night when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County in a conference doubleheader. This game is a makeup of last Thursday’s game that was postponed due to schools being out. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM at Warren County Middle School.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/