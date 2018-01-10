Coffee Middle Basketball Splits with Warren County on Tuesday Night

Coming off a pair of wins on Monday, the Coffee County Middle School Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams hit the road for Warren County. In a pair of games originally scheduled for Thursday, Coffee County got a split in the conference doubleheader. The Lady Raiders won 38 to 29 while the Red Raiders lost 40 to 36.
The Lady Raiders used a big second half to stretch a 4 point lead into their 14th win of the season. Marley Perry and Kiya Ferrell led Coffee Middle in scoring as each finished with 16 points. Alyssa McClanahan added 4 points.
The Red Raiders led by 3 points in the 4th quarter of a nip and tuck boys’ game before Warren County hit a pair of huge 3 pointers to take the lead and the win. Connor Shemwell led Coffee County in scoring with 14 points. Dayne Crosslin added 9 points and Phinehas Rollman added 7.
Coffee Middle is on the road on again on Thursday night when they travel to Tullahoma to take on East. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM at East Middle School