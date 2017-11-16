Coffee Middle Basketball Splits with South on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Cowan on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader with South. The Lady Raiders dominated the Lady Trojans in a 53 to 24 win. The Raiders dropped a 51 to 26 decision.
The Lady Raiders raced out to a 20 to 1 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Eight different Lady Raiders scored in the win as Coffee Middle improved to 6 and 1 on the year. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 points. Kiya Ferrell added 15 points and Alivia Reel added 5.
The Red Raiders had trouble with the pressing defense of South as they fell behind 16 to 2 in the 1st period. Foul trouble for Coffee County made a comeback bid nearly impossible for the Raiders in the 2nd half. Coffee County was led in scoring by Aiden Abellana who had 10 points. Dayne Crosslin and Hayden Garr each chipped in 5 points.
Coffee Middle will be back at home on Monday when they play host to East Tullahoma. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.