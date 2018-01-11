Coffee Middle Basketball Splits with East on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Middle School Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams traveled to Tullahoma on Thursday night to take on conference rival East Middle. The Lady Raiders shook off a cold start to get a 43 to 27 win. The Red Raiders could not get the season sweep over East as they lost 42 to 29.
Despite being held to 14 points in the first half, the Lady Raider defense held the Lady Panthers to 2 field goals in the 1st half as they led 14 to 7 at intermission. Coffee County exploded for 16 points in the 3rd quarter to seal the victory. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Kiya Ferrell who finished with 23 points, including 16 in the second half. Marley Perry added 9 points and Alyssa McClanahan finished with 7.
Twenty five turnovers by the Red Raiders allowed East to rally from behind after the first quarter and earn a season split with Coffee County. Coffee County was held to 4 points in the 2nd quarter and 5 points in the 4th quarter in the loss. Phinehas Rollman led the Raiders in scoring with 9 points. Connor Shemwell and Aiden Abellana each added 5 points.
Coffee Middle is back at home on Tuesday when they play host to Harris. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM. The final home game of the year will be held on Thursday night as North Franklin visits CCMS for 8th Grade Night. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the contest as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.