Coffee Middle Basketball Opens Season with Home Split to West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School basketball team opened the season at home on Monday night when they welcomed West Tullahoma to the CCMS Gym. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County overcame a rash of whistles to capture a season opening split with the Bobcats. The Lady Raiders fell 37 to 25 while the Red Raiders won 31 to 24.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 12 to 6 lead after the first quarter only to see Tullahoma rally to tie the game at 17 at the intermission. West used a strong final 10 minutes to pull away from Coffee County for the win. Chloe Gannon led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 9 points. Abby Mahaffey added 4 points. Alivia Reel was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game as she had 5 steals, 8 rebounds and 3 points.
After a slow start, the Red Raiders used their solid inside game to take the lead and keep the Bobcats at bay. Jacob Holder was the Crazy Daisies player of the game as he poured in 18 points to lead the Coffee County offense. Ethan Hargrove had a pair of 3 pointers as he finished with 8 points.
Coffee Middle will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. That conference doubleheader will tip off at 6 PM at White County Middle School
