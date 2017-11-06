Coffee Middle Basketball Opens Play in Rockvale Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams opened up play in the Rockvale Tournament on Monday night in Rutherford County. The Lady Raiders opened play at 4 PM against the host Rockvale Ravens with a 30 to 21 win. The Red Raiders fell to the Christiana Cougars in the 2nd game 40 to 28.
In the girls’ game, Coffee County got 11 points in the 3rd quarter to stretch a 2 point halftime lead to 9 points entering the 4th quarter. The Lady Raiders got 15 points from Kiya Ferrell, including 10 points in the first half. Alyssa McClanahan added 5 points and Alivia Reel and Marley Perry each added 3 points.
Despite a 16 point 4th quarter for the Red Raiders, Christiana was able to match Coffee County and hold on for the win. Connor Shemwell led Coffee County in scoring with 7 points. Aiden Abellana added 6 points and Ethan Baker chipped in 4.
The Raider teams return home on Tuesday night when they take on White County at the CCMS gym in a conference doubleheader. The doubleheader gets underway at 6 PM. Coffee Middle will return to Rockvale on Thursday for 2nd round tournament action.