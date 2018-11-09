Coffee Middle Basketball Loses Pair at Rockvale Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams headed back to Rockvale on Thursday night for 2nd round action in the Rockvale Tournament. Both Raider teams fell on the night. The Lady Raiders lost to Brentwood Academy 38 to 36. The Red Raiders fell to Siegel 49 to 32.
The Lady Raiders saw Brentwood Academy erase a 1 point lead in the 4th quarter as the Lady Raiders fell in the physical contest. The Lady Eagles enjoyed a 9 to 2 free throw advantage in the final period in the bitter loss. Chloe Gannon was the leading scorer for Coffee Middle as she tallied 15 points. Alivia Reel added 12 points.
The Red Raiders fell behind 29 to 12 in the first half before making a charge in the 3rd period. A 14 point rally out of the halftime break was not enough as Coffee Middle dropped the contest to finish the tournament. Hayden Garr was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he poured in 16 points. Ethan Hargrove and Jacob Holder each netted 5 points.
The Lady Raiders will return to Rockvale on Saturday. The Lady Raiders will square off against either Ocoee or Christiana in the consolation game. Tip-off is set for 1:45 PM at Rockvale Middle School.