Coffee Middle Baseball Grabs Season Sweep over White County

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to Sparta on Wednesday evening for the 2nd game of their season opening conference series. In a rematch from Tuesday night, it was another strong pitching performance by the Red Raider pitching staff that made the difference in the game. Coffee Middle held White County to 3 hits in a 3 to 1 win.
Aiden Robertson pitched 6 innings allowing only 1 unearned run while striking out 6 to get the win. Jack Anderson came on in relief and struck out 2 to get the save. England Bryan had a pair of singles and 3 stolen bases to lead the Red Raider hitting attack. Cole Pippenger had a single and a walk and scored two runs. Jacob Holder had an RBI double and scored the other run for Coffee Middle.
The Red Raiders will hit the diamond again on Thursday as they welcome Lincoln County to the CCMS field. First pitch is set for 5 PM