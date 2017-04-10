Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle Golf Drop Monday Matches

The Coffee County and Westwood Middle School golf teams welcomed Harris and Liberty to Willowbrook on Monday for a pair of matches. The Raiders squared off against Harris and Westwood tangled with Liberty in the 2 person scramble format.
The Coffee County team fell 7 ½ to 4 ½ gaining 3 points by virtue of a forfeited match. On the course, the Raider golfers tied Harris in each scramble with each team claiming 4 ½ flags. The Raider teams of Logan Hale & Chase Hancock; Keegan Grubbs & Bennett Williams; and Caleb Jarrell and David O’Connor each split the 3 flags of their matches with Harris.
The Westwood golfers fell to Liberty 9 ½ to 2 ½ . Liberty also got 3 points via a match forfeit. Macy Lawrence and Cara Bell won their head to head match with Liberty to earn all the Westwood points.
The middle school teams return to action on Tuesday, weather permitting, as they travel to Fayetteville’s Pebble Creek course to take on the Fayetteville Tigers. That match is set to tee off at 3:30 PM.