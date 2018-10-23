Coffee Middle 6th Grade Teams Split at White County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hit the road on Tuesday night. Traveling to Sparta, the Raider teams got a rematch with the always tough White County teams. The Raider teams earned their second split in 2 meetings with the Warriors. The Lady Raiders won 35 to 19 while the Red Raiders fell 41 to 16.
The Lady Raiders featured balanced scoring on the night led by Addi Sartain who had 9 points. Peyton Graham chipped in 8 points in the win.
In the boys’ game, the Warriors jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Coffee Middle was held to just 8 points in the first half. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Evan Kirby who had 6 points. Colter Neel added 4.
The 6th grade squads will be back in action on Thursday night when they host Warren County. That doubleheader will tip off with the girls’ game getting underway at 6 PM.
