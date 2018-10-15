Coffee Middle 6th Grade Basketball Teams Sweep North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade basketball hit the road on Monday night for a doubleheader at North Franklin. The Lady Raiders raced to a 33 to 17 win. The Red Raiders fought their way to a 40 to 17 win.
The Red Raiders raced out to an 18 to 3 lead in the first half. Coffee County was led in scoring by Courtland Farrar who had 13 points. Evan Kirby added 10 points.
The 6th grade teams will host their first home games of the year on Tuesday night as they welcome White County to the CCMS gym. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.