Coffee Middle 6th Grade Basketball Teams Sweep Cascade on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams welcomed Cascade to the CCMS Gym on Tuesday night. In the final home game of the year for the 6th graders, the Raiders and Lady Raiders came up with a pair of wins. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 36 to 7 victory
while the Red Raiders prevailed 38 to 15.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 15 to 2 lead after 1 period as they coasted to the win. The Lady Raider defense held Cascade to only 2 field goals on the night. Olivia Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 15 points. Sophie McIntruff added 7 points and Addi Sartain chipped in 6.
The Red Raiders outscored the Champions 19 to 4 in the second half to pull away for the comfortable win. Courtland Farrar led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Brady Wright was right behind him with 10 points.
The 6th grade cagers are back on the court on Thursday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. That doubleheader will be the final game of the season for the 6th grade teams. Tip off for the girls game is set for 6 PM.