Coffee Middle 6th Grade Basketball Teams Split with Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams welcomed Warren County to the CCMS gym on Thursday. The Lady Raiders roared to a 45 to 10 win over the Lady Pioneers. The Red Raiders fell 43 to 14.
The Lady Raiders held Warren County scoreless in the 1st quarter in the runaway win. Coffee Middle was led in scoring by Olivia Vinson and Sophie McInturff who each had 12 points. Channah Gannon added 10 points.
The Red Raiders could not get their offense going as they could not break double figures until the 4th quarter. Colter Neel was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders with 5 points. Evan Kirby added 5 points.
The Raider 6th graders are back at home on Tuesday when they play host to West Tullahoma. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.