Coffee Middle 6th Grade Basketball Season Opens on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams will open their 2018 season on Tuesday night. Both 6th grade teams are on the road on Tuesday but as they travel to different destinations. The Lady Raiders travel to Wartrace to take on Cascade. The Red Raiders head to Tullahoma to play West. Both games will get underway at 6 PM.
The Raider teams were set to open the season at home against Moore County on Monday night. That game had to be cancelled. A makeup date has not been announced as of yet. The Raider 6th graders will also be on the road for a pair of games next week before their first home contest. The first home contest is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, October 23rd.