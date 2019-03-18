Coffee Couunty Middle School Softball No-Hits North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School softball team played host to conference rival North Franklin on Monday night. The Lady Raiders banged out 9 hits and 8th grade pitch Katelyn Davis tossed a no hitter as they put down the Gatorettes 12 to 0.
Coffee County scored in each of their 4 at-bats as they pounded out 9 hits. Alivia Reel had a pair of doubles as she drove in 4 runs and scored twice. Chloe Gannon had a pair of singles and Madison Pruitt added a triple. Davis finished the night with 7 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched while walking just 1.
The win ups the Lady Raiders record to 10 and 0 on the season and 6 and 0 in conference play. Coffee Middle travels to Winchester on Tuesday night for the 2nd game in the conference series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.