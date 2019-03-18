«

»

Coffee Couunty Middle School Softball No-Hits North Franklin

Katelyn Davis of- CCMS softball

The Coffee County Middle School softball team played host to conference rival North Franklin on Monday night.  The Lady Raiders banged out 9 hits and 8th grade pitch Katelyn Davis tossed a no hitter as they put down the Gatorettes 12 to 0.

Coffee County scored in each of their 4 at-bats as they pounded out 9 hits.  Alivia Reel had a pair of doubles as she drove in 4 runs and scored twice.  Chloe Gannon had a pair of singles and Madison Pruitt added a triple.  Davis finished the night with 7 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched while walking just 1.

The win ups the Lady Raiders record to 10 and 0 on the season and 6 and 0 in conference play.  Coffee Middle travels to Winchester on Tuesday night for the 2nd game in the conference series.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.