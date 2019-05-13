Coffee County’s Benedict Edinger Falls in Region Singles Tournament

Coffee County Red Raider tennis player Benedict Edinger carried the mantle for the Red Raider tennis program on Monday as he competed in the Region singles tournament in Murfreesboro. Edinger, who won led the Red Raider team to a 13 and 1 season record, won the regular season singles title.
In the region tournament, Edinger fell in straight sets(2-6, 0-6) to Siegel tennis’ Hussain Alzubaidi. Edinger, a foreign exchange student, has been the guest of Dewayne and Linda Conklin this school year. Benedict will return home to Germany on May 26th.