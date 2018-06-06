Coffee County Youth Wrestling Camp

Coffee County Youth Wrestling will be sponsoring the 2018 Red Raider Wrestling Camp coming up on July 9th through the 13th. The camp will run from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM each day at the Coffee County Raider Academy Gym. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades K thru 8th grade for the upcoming school year. Cost for the camp is $45 per wrestler and there is a sibling discount when signing up multiple family members. Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt.
The camp will be led by wrestling coaches, CHS wrestlers and former Red Raider wrestlers. Campers will get to learn in a non-competitive environment with kids their same age, weight, and size. Campers should wear shorts & t-shirt and AVOID baggy or loose clothing. Campers that have wrestling shoes are encouraged to bring them but wrestling shoes are not needed. Campers are asked to bring with them an extra t-shirt, water, a snack and a good attitude.
If you have questions, or would like to pre-register, email Randall Jennings at: jenningsr@k12coffee.net