Coffee County Youth Soccer League Signups are Ongoing

The Coffee County Soccer League is holding sign-ups from now through August 11th for the upcoming fall season. Folks will need to register online at the Coffee County Soccer League website: http://www.coffeecosoccer.com/ . Late signups will be from held from August 12th through August 18th.
Established in 2000, Coffee County Soccer League, also known as CCSL, is a recreational soccer organization for boys and girls ages 4 to 18 years. Members of the board will be at the Manchester Recreation Center on Saturday, August 4th and Saturday, August 11th for 9 AM to 1 PM to provide assistance with registering online. Folks can also find information at the CCSL website or on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ccsoccerleague