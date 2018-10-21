Coffee County Youth League Basketball for Saturday, October 20th

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action again on Saturday with a slate of 7 games. Returning to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym, 4 boys; games and 3 girls’ games were on the schedule.
In girls’ games on Saturday, East Coffee beat Deerfield, Westwood topped College Street and North Coffee stopped New Union. In boys’ games, Deerfield beat East Coffee, College Street bested Westwood, New Union edged North Coffee and Hillsboro clipped Hickerson.
Current UNOFFICIAL Standings
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|North Coffee
|2
|0
|1
|Westwood
|2
|0
|3
|East Coffee
|1
|0
|4
|College Street
|1
|1
|5
|Hillsboro
|0
|1
|6
|New Union
|0
|2
|6
|Deerfield
|0
|2
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Hillsboro
|2
|0
|1
|Deerfield
|2
|0
|3
|College Street
|1
|1
|3
|Westwood
|1
|1
|3
|New Union
|1
|1
|3
|East Coffee
|1
|1
|7
|North Coffee
|0
|2
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|2
Schedule for October 27th at CHS
|Girls
|Boys
|College St
|vs
|East Coffee
|9:00
|10:00
|New Union
|vs
|Deerfield
|11:00
|12:00
|Westwood
|vs
|Hillsboro
|1:00
|2:00
|North Coffee
|vs
|Hickerson
|—
|3:00