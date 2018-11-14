Coffee County Youth Football Team to Compete in Knoxville This Weekend

A U13 football team from Coffee County will head to Knoxville this weekend to compete in the annual Battle in Rocky Top. The Battle in Rocky Top has turned into a “National Tournament” for youth football with over 20 states expected to be represented and more than 300 teams. Games will be held all of the Knoxville area
The Coffee County team is comprised of players from both Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle schools. The team is predominatly 8th graders who plan to be a part of next year’s Coffee County CHS freshman team. Additionally, the team includes a couple of 7th graders who will be eighth graders for both middle school programs.
The tournament will consist of 2 games on Saturday with at least one on Sunday, 2 if playing for the Championship. The boys have been practicing for the last 3 weeks, preparing for the tournament. This was all put together by J.D. Felice (Head Coach) and help from Wesley Colwell. Felice is assisted by Jon Helms, Danny Strickland and Tyler Luttrell. JD, Wesley, Jon and Danny are all board members with the Manchester Youth Football League and Tyler is a senior at Coffee County who just finished his last season as a Red Raider. Each is excited to be helping coach these future Raiders and start preparing them for their upcoming freshman season while giving them some preparation for playing high school football together.
For more information, you can visit the tournament website at: www.battleinrockytop.com