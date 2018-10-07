Coffee County Youth Bass Club Teams Sweep Tournament Titles on Saturday

Coffee County Youth Bass Club returned to the water on Saturday as they traveled to fish at Old Hickory Lake. Both high school and junior division teams were in action in the regional tournament. The Raider anglers captured the tournament titles for each division.
The in high school division, the Raider team of Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms for the tournament beating out 73 other competing teams. Colby and Jacob landed 5 fish weighing in at 8.08 pounds. The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis ended up in 37th place while the team of Branson and Dawson Wells came in 44th place.
The Raider junior division team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom won the tournament title and captured big fish honors too. Kylan and Lance landed 3 fish weighing in at 6.93 pounds. Their biggest fish tipped the scales at 3.3 pounds which earned them big fish honors. The team of Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrum also participated in the tournament but did not catch a keeper.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club is back in action on Saturday, October 20th at Percy Priest Lake. That tournament will begin at Fate Sanders Marina in Smyrna. Coach Phil Petty will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show.