Coffee County Youth Bass Club Shines at Old Hickory Tournament

Coffee County ended up with 3 teams in the top 15 as the team of Joe White and Christopher Wise caught 2 fish weighing 3.07 pounds to finish in 13th place. They edged out the Coffee County team of Branson Wells and Dawson Wells by a fin. The Wells due caught 2 fish weighing 2.92 pounds for 14th place. The team of Issac Turner and Cameron Rutledge were 26th with a catch of 1.35 pounds and the team of Garrett Davis and Isiah Owens were 33rd with a catch of 1.23 pounds.
The Coffee County anglers are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Jefferson City to compete in the Tennessee Bass Nation Trail tournament on Cherokee Lake. This is the 2nd state qualifying meet on the state BASS trail and will feature anglers from across the state. The boats will begin launching at first light.
For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, visit their Face book page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/