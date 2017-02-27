Coffee County Youth Bass Club Opened Spring Season on Saturday

Battling blustery conditions on Saturday, the Coffee County Youth Bass Club got their spring season underway fishing a club tournament at Normandy Lake. Pushing off from Normandy Dam, the prep anglers had a strong performance on the water.
Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellers captured 1st place with a stringer totaling 10.46 lbs. Blythe Petty and Maddie Harryman came in 2nd with a total catch of 7.70 lbs. Hunter Sanders and Brayden Majors were 3rd weighing in at 5.78 lbs. Taylor Fletcher and Blake Mangrum placed 4th at 4.90 lbs. and Shannah Frame was 5th with a catch of 4.58 lbs. Maddie Harryman won big fish honors as she landed a lunker weighing in at 4.10 lbs.
The next Tennessee Bass Nation Trail event is set for Saturday at Center Hill Lake. The next club fishing tournament is set for March 18th on Woods Reservoir. If you want more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, visit their Facebook page at:
https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-County-Youth-Bass-Club-1227052340639230/