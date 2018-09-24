Coffee County Youth Bass Club Opened Season on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club opened their fall season on Saturday when they competed in the Tennessee Bass Nation High School and Youth Division Tournament on Nickajack Lake. In the biggest tournament in the history of the Tennessee Bass Nation, six Coffee County high school boats competed in the field of 188 boats. Two middle school boats from Coffee County competed in a field of 36 teams in the Junior Division.
In the junior division, the team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom finished in 3rd place with a 4 fish catch weighing in at 7.42 pounds. The team of Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrum did not land a keeper.
For the high school teams, the boat of Branson Wells and Dawson Wells were the top finisher with a 3 fish stringer of 6.3 pounds with a big fish at 3.28 pounds. The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis landed in 26th place with a 2 fish total of 5.88 pounds. Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms came home in 50th place with 3 fish tipping the scales at 3.49 pounds. The teams of Adam Petty and Jayden Yates,
Briley Sain and Kaden Freeze and the team of Curtis Tudor and Sawyer Banks all came home without a keeper.
Next on the schedule for the Bass Club is a trip to Hardin County on Saturday to compete in a state trail tournament at Pickwick State Park. The next region tournament will be on October 6th on Old Hickory Lake. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, you can check out their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/?ref=br_rs