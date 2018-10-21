Coffee County Youth Bass Club Members Brave Rough Conditions in Saturday Tournament

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club was in action on Saturday at J. Percy Priest Lake. Launching at Fate Sanders Marina, five boats of Red Raider anglers hit the water with the coldest temperatures of the season. All 5 Raider boats ended up scoring fish on the day competing against the field of 135 region teams. The junior division team of Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrum competed but did not score a fish.
The brother team of Branson and Dawson Wells led the way for the Raider fishers as they landed 4 fish weighing in at 9.85 pounds to capture 5th place overall. Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis came home in 24th place with a 2 fish total of 4.95. The team of Briley Sain and Kaden Freeze finished in 44th place with 1 fish tipping the scales at 2.91 pound. Adam Petty and Jayden Yates were close behind as they finished in 48th place with a fish weighing in at 2.64 pounds. Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms finished in 62nd place as they landed a 1.65 pound bass.
After 3 events, the regional standings find the Coffee County team of Branson and Dawson Wells in 4th place. Defending region champs Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis are close behind in 8th place while the team of Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms sit in 10th place as the Red Raiders claim 3 boats in the Top 10. Briley Sain and Kaden Freeze are in 62nd place followed by the team of Adam Petty and Jayden Yates in 64th. For the Junior division, the team of Kyaln Mantooth and Lance Marcrom currently sit in 4th place while Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrum are in striking distance in 16th place.
The next 2 region events for the Raider anglers are close to home. On Saturday, November 17th, the South Central Region will host a Captain’s Tournament on Tims Ford. On Saturday, December 8th, the region will compete on Normandy Lake. The next Tennessee BASS National State Trail Tournament will be held on Saturday at Dale Hollow Lake. This tournament will launch from Sunset Marina near Byrdstown.