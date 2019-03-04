Coffee County Youth Bass CLub Lands Top Finishes at Tims Ford on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club braved some cold temperatures on Tims Ford Lake on Saturday. Seven high school teams and a junior division team represented the Raider anglers well on the day. Coffee County came home with top 5 finishes in each division.
The junior angler team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom continued their strong season as they came home in 2nd place. Kylan and Lance landed the biggest fish in their division with a 4.43 pound lunker. They finished with 2 fish totaling 6.56 pounds to capture 2nd place. For the season, Mantooth are Marcom sit atop the region standings.
In the high school division, Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis were the top finishers on the day as they finished in 4th place with a 5 fish stringer totaling 13.17 pounds. Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms were close behind in 7th place as they caught 4 fish weighing 11.62 pounds. Adam Petty and Jayden Yates finished in 16th place as they landed 2 fish totaling 6.85 pounds. Branson and Dawson Wells came in 27th place, Curtis Tudor and Sawyer Banks finished in 42nd place and the team of Briley Sain/Kaden Freeze finished in 46th place out of 65 boats. In the region standings, the Raider anglers have 3 teams in the Top 10. Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms are currently in 3rd place. The Wells brothers sit in 5th place and the defending region champion team of Owens and Davis is in 9th place.
Members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be back in action on Saturday for a State Trail event on Nickajack Lake. The next region event is scheduled for March 23rd on Percy Priest Lake.