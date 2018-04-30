Coffee County Youth Bass Club In Saturday Action

Five boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club traveled to Dayton, TN on Saturday to take part in the Battle of Chickamauga. The Battle of Chickamauga is a state trail tournament event fishing out of Dayton on Chickamauga Lake.
The brother tandem of Colby Thurmond & Braeden Thurmond were the top finishers for Coffee County as they caught 4 fish weighing 10.14 pounds to finish in 30th place. Brothers Brandon and Dawson Wells finished in 47th place with 4 fish totaling 7.55 pounds. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum were 49th with 3 fish totaling 7.56 pounds and a top fish of 4 .59 pounds. Isaac Turner and Cam Rutledge finished in 87th place and Adam Petty and Joe White came in 127th place.
The Coffee County anglers return to the water on Friday and Saturday for the State Trail Championship. The fishing will take place on Old Hickory Lake.