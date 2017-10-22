Coffee County Youth Bass Club Has Big Day on Tims Ford

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club took to the friendly waters of Tims Ford on Saturday for a South Central Tennessee Region BASS Nation High School tournament. Fishing against more than 80 boats, the Red Raider anglers fared well as 3 teams finished in the top 12 in the standings. Additionally, Coffee County grabbed a 7th place finish in the junior division.
For the high schools, the Coffee County was paced by Ceygan Thomas and Cameron Bates who a 5 stringer limit weighing in at 6.84 pounds. Their biggest fish tipped the scales at 2.59 pounds. That was good enough for a 5th place finish. Garrett Davis and Isiah Owens caught 2 fish weighing in at 4.97 pounds with a big fish of 4.22 pounds which was good enough for 10th place. The team of Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum came in 12th as they caught a stringer of 4.56 pounds.
Others catching fish for Coffee County were Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellers who caught one fish for 1.91 pounds and 34th place. Branson Wells and Dawson Wells had 1 fish for 1.83 pounds and 36th place. Shannah Frame and Jase Rice finished in 40th place with 1 fish weighing 1.77 pounds. Joe White and Christopher Wise came in 43rd with one fish weighing 1.68 pounds. Jacob Garms and Hogan Scott finished in 45th place with 1 fish weighing in at 1.65 pounds and Colby Thurmond and Braeden Thurmond came in 49th place with 1 fish weighing 1.08 pounds.
Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrun finished in 7th place in the junior division as they landed a 1.93 pound bass in their first ever tournament. The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be back in action on Saturday, November 11th at Percy Priest. Boats will push off from Fate Sanders at sunrise.