Coffee County Youth Bass Club Crowns Season Champs

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club completed their club tournament spring season on Saturday with a tournament on Tims Ford. The tournament also brought to an end the 2017 season as club champions and runner-ups were crowned.
For the tournament, the team of Hunter Sanders and Brayden Majors captured first place as they landed a stringer weighing in at 13.44 pounds. Majors also won the big fish honors as he landed a 3.52 pound largemouth. Standings for the tournament were as follows:
1st: Hunter Sanders/Brayden Majors 13.44lbs
2nd: Blake Mangrum 8.07lbs
3rd: Hunter Haley/Garrett Fellers 5.20lbs
4th: Issac Turner/Cam Rutledge 2.84lbs
5th: Shannah Frame 1.92lbs
6th: Hogan Scott/Jacob Garms
Big Fish: Brayden Majors 3.52lbs
The tournament win helped the team of Sanders & Majors win the season championship for the club. The team of Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellers finished a close second. Both teams will have their entry fee paid to the state tournament coming up this weekend. Each will receive $50 for gas for their boat. Additionally, the team of Sanders and Majors will receive $2000 in scholarship money while the team of Haley & Fellers will receive $1000 in scholarship money. Those scholarship monies will go towards any school expense they have outside tuition when they advance to their next level of education.
The final 2017 standings for the Coffee County Youth Bass Club are:
1st: Hunter Sanders/Brayden Majors – 38.97pts
2nd: Hunter Haley/Garrett Fellers – 35.29pts
3rd: Shannah Frame – 27.76pts
4th: Blake Mangrum/Taylor Fletcher – 22.07pts
5th: Braeden and Colby Thurmond – 17.28pts
6th: Madison Harryman/Blythe Petty – 13.76pts
7th: Issac Turner/Cam Rutledge – 13.04pts
8th: Hogan Scott/Jacob Garms – 8.43pts
9th: Megan Hartung – 7.60 pts
Next up for the anglers will be this week’s TN BASS Trail state tournament at Tims Ford Lake. The tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday. If you want more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, and to see pictures from this weekend’s tournament, check out the club’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-County-Youth-Bass-Club-1227052340639230/