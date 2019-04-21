Coffee County Youth Bass Club Captures Pair of Titles at Region Tournament

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club competed in the South Central Tennessee Region Championship on Saturday at Percy Priest Lake. The team of Briley Sain and Kaden Freeze walked away with top honors in the high school division. In the junior division, the team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom continued their hot season with a second place finish.
In the high school division, San and Freeze caught their 5 fish limit weighing in at 14.47 pounds with a big fish of 4.78 pounds. That total was 9 tenths of a pound better than the second place boat from Mt. Juliet. That win earns Briley and Kaden a $1,000 scholarship and an automatic berth in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in August.
Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms landed 4 fish for a total weight of 8.96 pounds for an 8th place finish. Branson and Dawson Wells finished in 25th place with a total weight of 4.29 pounds. Adam Petty and Jayden Yates came home in 37th place and Curtis Tudor and Sawyer Banks came in 38th place. With their finishes, the teams of Petty/Yates, Sain/Freeze, Isaiah Owens /Garrett Davis, Thurmond/Garms and Wells/Wells have qualified for the state championship to be held on Douglas Lake on May 3rd and May 4th.
In the junior division, Mantooth and Marcom caught a pair of fish weighing in at 3.93 pounds to capture a 2nd place finish. That finish was good enough to give Mantooth and Marcom the junior region championship. It also qualifies the duo a berth in the Junior State Tournament to be held on May 18th.
Members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be back on the water on Saturday when they travel to Dayton, TN to fish in the state trail event on Chickamauga Lake. That event will begin at first light and is the final state trail event of the season.