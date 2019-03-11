Coffee County Youth Bass Club Battles Weather in Saturday Tournament

Tough weather conditions on Saturday greeted 3 boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club at Nickajack Lake. Fishing in the Tennessee Bass Nation State Trail Event, the Coffee County anglers faced competition from the elements and boats from across the state of Tennessee. Coffee County captured a 4th place finish in the junior division and a 14th place finish in the high school division.
The high school team of Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens were the top finisher if the high school division for Coffee County. Davis and Owens caught 2 fish weighing in at 5.91 pounds to capture 14th place. The team of Jacob Garms and Colby Thurmond landed on keeper that tipped the scales at 2.44 pounds to come home in 43rd place out of 112 boats. The junior division team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcom could not land a keeper as they ended in a 4th place tie out of 12 boats.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will be back on the water on Saturday, March 23rd for a Region Tournament on Percy Priest. Fishing will begin at 1st light and blast off will take place at Fate Sanders Boat Ramp in Smyrna.