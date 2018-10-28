Coffee County Youth Bass Club Anglers Fish Dale Hollow on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club sent 2 boats to the state trail event on Saturday at Dale Hollow Lake. Competing against a field of 140 other boats, the Raider anglers braved cold, rainy conditions to capture a pair of fish.
The team of Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms ended up in 21st place with a 2 fish total catch weighing in at 3.95 pounds. The team of Dawson and Branson Wells came home with an empty live well as they finished in 77th place.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will next be in action on Saturday, November 17th when they travel to Winchester to fish Tims Ford Lake. They will launch at first light from the Winchester City Park. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/