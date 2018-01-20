Coffee County Youth Basketball Semifinal Action on Thursday

The finals are set for the Coffee County Youth Basketball League on Saturday. After Thursday night’s 4 semifinal games, the schedule for Saturday has now been set. The elementary league will crown their season champions in a pair of championship games scheduled to begin at noon.
In the girls’ semifinals on Thursday, New Union advanced to their 3rd straight finals with a 27 to 8 win over Hillsboro in the early game. North Coffee dispatched East Coffee 33 to 16 in the late game of the semifinal session.
In the boys’ semifinals, College Street manhandled New Union 35 to 10 in the first contest. In the nightcap, Westwood edged Hillsboro 30 to 25.
The girls’ consolation game will begin at 9 AM when Hillsboro will play East Coffee. The boys consolation is set for 10 AM as Hillsboro will take on New Union. At 11 AM, there will be a cheer exhibition for all the cheerleading squads from the elementary schools. The finals begin at noon with the girls’ title game between North Coffee and New Union. The boys championship begins at 1 PM as College Street will square off against Westwood.